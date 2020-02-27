|
On February 25, 2020 Earle L. Coleman passed away surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Lee (nee Barnes) Coleman. He is survived by his 3 children, Terry Coleman and his wife Michelle Lamon, Sandy Coleman, and Craig Coleman and his wife Leslie; 9 grandchildren: Stephanie Hahn, Christopher Plunkett, Andrew Plunkett, Thomas Plunkett, Jeffrey Coleman, Michael Coleman, Katherine Coleman, Joshua Coleman and Austin Coleman, and 10 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment in Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Maryland Masonic Homes, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020