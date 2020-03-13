|
Earle Wilson Crowther, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on March 9, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air with his family by his side. He was 87 years old. Born in Jarrettsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late William Albert and Iva Earle (Amos) Crowther and husband of the late Stella Brown Crowther. He was raised in his family home at what is now part of the Rocks State Park. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he retired from his job working as a Program Analyst for the US Government in 1995 after a long and successful career. Mr. Crowther was a member of Bel Air Church of the Nazarene and the American Legion Post 39. He loved his church and church family, he was a longtime member, past treasurer, and former president of their youth group. Mr. Crowther enjoyed all sports, playing, watching and coaching; baseball being his favorite. He was a coach for many years for the Hickory Recreation program. He loved feeding and watching the birds in his yard, specifically hummingbirds. Earle enjoyed doing work around his yard and his grandson was a great joy in his life.
Earle is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Dunn and her husband, Calvin and Cindy Crowther; son, Timothy Earle Crowther; grandson, Andrew Crowther; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 am-12:pm with a service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020