On October 21, 2020 Earlene Elkins of Owings Mills passed away. Wife of the late Austin Elkins. Mother of Dennis Elkins and his wife Debbie and Kenneth Elkins and his wife Margaret. Grandmother of Chase and his wife Jennifer Elkins and Chad his wife Tina Li-Elkins. Great grandchildren Gwenyth and Avery.
Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. Service will follow at 7:30pm. Private interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com