Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Eddie Dworkin
Eddie Dworkin, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife Judy Dworkin (nee Dunn), his children Laurie (Robert) Shapiro, and Steven (Amy) Dworkin, his siblings Dr. Allan Dworkin and Sondra (Ted) Montuori, and by his grandchildren Justin Shapiro, Morgan Shapiro, Aidan Dworkin and Blake Dworkin. He was predeceased by his parents Irving and Ida Dworkin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 27, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Soul Center, Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at Beth El Congregation 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday following interment and on Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
