Eddie L. Mack Sr.
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Eddie Leroy Mack Sr., age 78, retired Baltimore City DPW mechanic, transitioned after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Edna (nee' Phillips), sons, Eddie Jr., David, and Nathaniel; daughter Evette Mack. Also, he is survived by sisters, Mary Adu, Nancy Bailey, and Rosaulia Williams, stepchildren Craig and Rae Smith, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and family members. He was predeceased by daughter, Adriane Tonia Mack and parents, Clifton and Carrie B. Mack, brother Clifton, sister, Clara Mack-Jones, and stepfather, Carlie Jackson.

At Eddie's request no funeral service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to the Baltimore Heart Association 2411 W. Belvedere Ave. Suite 509, Baltimore MD 21215.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
