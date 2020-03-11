|
The son of the late Ernest and Essie Bartee, was born on June 19, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland. Eddie departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, Maryland with family and friends by his side.
Eddie received his education in the Baltimore County school system where he attended Bragg Elementary and Sollers Point High School.
Eddie Bartee was an icon in the steel industry while employed at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. As the first African-American President and Vice President of Local Union 2609 United Steelworkers, he was elected multiple times. While serving as President, he had the oversight of many committees including the Blood Bank, Civil Rights and Political Action Committee. He was one of the founders of the Steelworkers Credit Union in 1970 and served on the Board of Directors until 2020. He was a strong advocate for human and political rights.
He leaves to mourn his wife Christine and their five children, many grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020