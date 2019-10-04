Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Eden Marie Allio, age 28, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on October 1, 2019 at her home. Born in Rosedale, Maryland, she was the daughter of William M. Edwards Jr. of Abingdon and the late Sandra M. Edwards. She loved working as an aesthetician. She was very artistic, loved photography and always said she was "fashion addicted".

In addition to her father, Eden is survived by her son, Cole William Allio; sisters, Connie Mae Edwards and Evonna Maria Allio (Michael Day); brother, Cyle John Allio; nieces, Cheyenne Renee Doran and Cecilia Blase Edwards; nephews, Dylan Jacob Smith and Camden Michael Day; and great-niece, Ava Mae Gross.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, William M. Edwards, III.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 am.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
