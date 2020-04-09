Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Feingold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Feingold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Feingold Notice
On April 6, 2020, Edgar Feingold, of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Faith Miller Schreiber Feingold, his children, Joshua Feingold (Laurel Flebotte), Daniel Feingold (Brooke Derr), Martin (Nancy) Schreiber, and Hope Schreiber (Richard) Miller, siblings Eugene (Rosalind) Feingold and Ruth Feingold (Arthur) Kern, sister-in-law Lorinda Feingold, and his grandchildren, Lena (Jeremy) Swiney, Camilla and Samuel Schreiber, and Scott and Ron Miller. He was predeceased by his first wife, Sally Weinstock Feingold and his brother Murray Feingold.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACLU of Maryland, 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 350, Baltimore, MD 21211, www.aclu-md.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -