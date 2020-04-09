|
|
On April 6, 2020, Edgar Feingold, of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Faith Miller Schreiber Feingold, his children, Joshua Feingold (Laurel Flebotte), Daniel Feingold (Brooke Derr), Martin (Nancy) Schreiber, and Hope Schreiber (Richard) Miller, siblings Eugene (Rosalind) Feingold and Ruth Feingold (Arthur) Kern, sister-in-law Lorinda Feingold, and his grandchildren, Lena (Jeremy) Swiney, Camilla and Samuel Schreiber, and Scott and Ron Miller. He was predeceased by his first wife, Sally Weinstock Feingold and his brother Murray Feingold.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACLU of Maryland, 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 350, Baltimore, MD 21211, www.aclu-md.org/.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020