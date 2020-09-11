Edgar G. Allison, age 99, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born on January 13, 1921 in Saltville, Virginia, one of seven children he was the last surviving child of the late Steven and Ellen (Henderson) Allison. He was preceded in death by wife Margaret (Kitty) Wingo Allison; sisters, Eva Atwood, Willa Hogston, Esty Copley, and Dot Evans; brothers, Herman and Ray Allison.
A proud veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps in the China, Burma, and India theatre, he frequently recalled his experiences during the war and the opportunity to serve his country. He was a career federal civil servant retiring from Aberdeen Proving Ground in 1986.
Edgar is survived by his daughter, Linda Hutsell of Leland, NC and her husband, Joe; sons, Stephen Allison of New Bern, NC and his wife, Kim, Edward Allison of New Bern, NC and his wife, Kim, James Allison of Williamston, SC and his wife, Janice, and Chris Allison of Street, and his wife, Leslie; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Road, Abingdon, Maryland 21009 on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Services will be private. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Our family is grateful for the staff of Avondell and Wellspring, Brightview of Bel Air where he resided for the past nine years, and Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.