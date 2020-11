Or Copy this URL to Share

On Oct. 31st, long time resident of East Baltimore retired Steelworker and Maintenance Engineer at his beloved church - Faith Baptist, Edgar "Booker" Green slipped into eternity. He was 90. A "walk through" viewing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 4 - 7 P.M. followed by a "Home going" service on Saturday, Nov.7, 10 A.M. at The Calvin B. Scruggs Funeral Home, 1412 E. Preston St.



