On July 22, 2019; Edgar John Grimm, age 88 of Parkville; beloved husband of the late Rita Grimm; devoted father of Kathy Grimm; dear uncle to six nieces and nephews.
Mr. Grimm retired as a Correctional Officer from the Maryland State Penitentiary. He was also an United States Coast Guard Veteran and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edgar's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 26 from 9:30-10:30AM at which time a graveside service will be held 11 AM at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019