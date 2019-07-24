Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkwood Cemetery
On July 22, 2019; Edgar John Grimm, age 88 of Parkville; beloved husband of the late Rita Grimm; devoted father of Kathy Grimm; dear uncle to six nieces and nephews.

Mr. Grimm retired as a Correctional Officer from the Maryland State Penitentiary. He was also an United States Coast Guard Veteran and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edgar's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 26 from 9:30-10:30AM at which time a graveside service will be held 11 AM at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
