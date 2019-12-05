Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Northlawn Memory Gardens
7060 State Route 3
Westerville, OH
Edgar (Ed) Vitek


1928 - 2019
Born on July 12, 1928 in Baltimore, Ed passed away on Dec 1, 2019. His parents were Stan Vitek and Mary Engelmeyer. He was a Redemptorist priest at St. Wenceslaus. He left the order and was an army chaplain during the Vietnam War era. Finally, Ed settled in Columbus, OH and sold insurance. Ed was predeceased by his three brothers: Bill, Joe and Stan and survived by his sister, Dolores Petr.

Funeral services will be held Dec 10th at 11 am. They will be held at Northlawn Memory Gardens, 7060 State Route 3, Westerville, OH 43082 (www.cmseast.com/memorial-parks/northlawn-memory-gardens/ ).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
