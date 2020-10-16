1/
Edith A. Heiderman
On October 13, 2020, Edith A. Heiderman, beloved wife of the late Walter H. Heiderman, Jr.; loving mother of Joseph R. (Lynn), John F. (Esther), Margaret E., Mary T., James E. and the late Joan M. Heiderman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church Saturday 10 AM. Face masks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350 Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
