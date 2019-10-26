|
Edie, 77, died September 15 in Sarasota, Florida after a long illness. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Donald F. Dorsey and is survived by their sons Keith Dorsey of Elkridge, MD and Kevin Dorsey, his wife, Mollie and their children, Rennen and Brogan of New Market, MD. and her sister, Rita Kert of Wurzburg, Germany. She will be buried with her husband, a Korean War veteran, in the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Sarasota on November 15.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 26, 2019