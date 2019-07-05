Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
12216 Long Lake Drive
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
12216 Long Lake Drive
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
12216 Long Lake Drive
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
12216 Long Lake Drive
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Edith Goldschmitt (nee Baneman), of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Larry Goldschmitt. She is survived by her adoring children Carol (Brian) Kashan, and Norman (Debbie) Goldschmitt, her devoted grandchildren Lauren Kashan, David Kashan, Ryan (Heather) Goldschmitt, and Adam (Justine) Goldschmitt, and her cherished great-grandchildren Lila, Spencer, and Harrison Goldschmitt. She was predeceased by her devoted parents Leo and Martha Baneman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 7, at 11 am. Interment Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alan Hess fund care of Chevra Ahavas Chesed, PO Box 20883, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 12216 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday from 1 pm to 5 pm, then resuming at 7 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019
