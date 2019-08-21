|
|
Edith Colleen Grindstaff, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on August 17, 2019. She was 92.
Mrs. Grindstaff was born in Tazewell, Virginia, to Carl Honaker and Roxie Melvin Honaker. She was the devoted wife of 72 years to John Robert Grindstaff, loving mother of Edith Griffith and her husband William Griffith, Jr., and Judy DeWitt and her husband Christopher of Havre de Grace, MD. She was the grandmother of Kelly Lynn Ackerman, great-grandmother of Devin Paige Ryder and Kori Elizabeth Ackerman, and sister of Gerald Honaker of Harker Heights, TX, and the late Elizabeth Wheelock, Eugene Honaker, and Billy Honaker.
Mrs. Grindstaff enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader. She was also an excellent cook. She was a member of First Christian Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the Young at Heart Club.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at 1st Christian Church, 800 Giles St., Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Ron Tabor and Chaplain Gerald Honaker will officiate. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019