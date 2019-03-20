|
Edith H. T. Vester (née Tharle) passed away on March 18, 2019 in Parkville, Maryland. She had recently turned 98.Edith was born on February 18, 1921 in Baltimore, Maryland to her parents, Oscar J. and Viola C. Tharle. She married Milton H. Vester in 1964. Edith and Milton both worked for the State of Maryland.She is survived by her step-grandson, Robert Lee Clingan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton and step-daughter, Betty Lou Clingan.She will be buried on March 23, 2019 at Loudon Park Cemetery. Immediately preceding her burial, there will be a small service at Evans Funeral Chapel in Parkville, Maryland at 10:00am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edith's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Christ Lutheran Church in Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019