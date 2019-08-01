|
|
Edith Kaufman (nee Shavell) passed away on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Sar D. Kaufman, children, Howard F. Kaufman and Ann R. Kaufman, grandson, Benjamin Kaufman, brother, Zalman (Lenore) Shavell, and sister-in-law, Shirley Kaufman. Edith was predeceased by her parents, Sol and Mollie Shavell, and brother-in-law Joseph Kaufman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 2, at 2 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1605 Woodling Way, Balitmore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019