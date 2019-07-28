Home

E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Perry Hall
Edith L. Schulz Notice
Schulz: On July 24, 2019, Edith L., (nee Riggins), beloved wife of the late Charles Schulz, Jr., devoted mother of Charles E. Schulz and wife Barbara, Steven D. Schulz and wife Karyn; loving grandmother of Katrina, Bryan, Aaron and Bryce; dear great-grandmother of Hayden, Ashton and Ryleigh.

Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Wednesday, 7/31/19, 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Perry Hall Thursday, 8/1/19 at 1:00 PM. Interment St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to . www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
