Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
EDITH MADDEN LOWRY


1923 - 2019
On August 29, 2019 Edith Madden Lowry beloved wife of the late Raymond Dulin Lowry Jr.; Beloved daughter of the late Ella Mae (nee Neilson) and Willaim Edward Madden; dear sister of the late Neilson Madden; dear aunt of Carole Turner (Richard), Jane Elizer (Mark) and Anne Graziozi (Paul)and the late Thomas Madden ; dear great-aunt of Elizabeth Sheldon (Matt). She is survived by a host of dear friends.

A Graveside Service will be held of Friday, September 13th at 2:00 PM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Fallston Animal Movement.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
