Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Hershey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith May Hershey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edith May Hershey Notice
On June 17, 2019, Edith May Hershey (née Smith), beloved wife of the late Charles Norman Hershey; devoted mother of Barbara Miller, and the late Kevin C. Hershey; grandmother of Kim and Karen Miller; great grandmother of Lucas; sister of the late Helen Troyer; mother in law of Janice Hershey.

Edith was a member of IATSE Wardrobe Local 913 and worked many years at the Morris Mechanic Theater in Baltimore. After retirement, she loved playing cards – bridge, Pinochle, Texas Hold 'Em – and was known for her good luck at BINGO.

Services and interment are private.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.