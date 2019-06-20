|
|
On June 17, 2019, Edith May Hershey (née Smith), beloved wife of the late Charles Norman Hershey; devoted mother of Barbara Miller, and the late Kevin C. Hershey; grandmother of Kim and Karen Miller; great grandmother of Lucas; sister of the late Helen Troyer; mother in law of Janice Hershey.
Edith was a member of IATSE Wardrobe Local 913 and worked many years at the Morris Mechanic Theater in Baltimore. After retirement, she loved playing cards – bridge, Pinochle, Texas Hold 'Em – and was known for her good luck at BINGO.
Services and interment are private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019