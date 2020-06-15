Edith Stark, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her devoted nephews, Edward and Harry Goldstein; niece, Ruth Goldstein; and great-niece, Leah Goldstein. She was predeceased by her cherished sisters, Blanche Stark and Sylvia S. Goldstein; parents, Bertha and Morris Stark; nephew, Joseph Goldstein; and niece, Joan Miller.
Edith was a teacher, vice principal and principal in the Baltimore City Public Schools for 37 years. A graduate of Towson Teachers College, and a Masters graduate of Morgan State College, Edith was loved by everyone that she came into contact with.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.