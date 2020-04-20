Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Zelda Feldman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Zelda Feldman Notice
On April 18, 2020, Edith Zelda Feldman (nee Kobin) age 89, beloved wife of the late Ronnie Erwin Feldman; loving mother of Nancy (Marc) Muser and Michael (Barbara) Feldman; loving grandmother of Scott (Shira) Feldman, Cari (Tom) White, Joshua (Joanna) Feldman, Bradley (Allison) Muser; adored

great-grandmother of Malky, Bentzie, and Aharon Feldman, Dylan Zane and Logan Reid Muser, and Ryleigh Taylor White; devoted daughter of the late Florence and Nathan I. Kobin; devoted sister of the late Rona (Jack) Rothstein; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -