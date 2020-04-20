|
|
On April 18, 2020, Edith Zelda Feldman (nee Kobin) age 89, beloved wife of the late Ronnie Erwin Feldman; loving mother of Nancy (Marc) Muser and Michael (Barbara) Feldman; loving grandmother of Scott (Shira) Feldman, Cari (Tom) White, Joshua (Joanna) Feldman, Bradley (Allison) Muser; adored
great-grandmother of Malky, Bentzie, and Aharon Feldman, Dylan Zane and Logan Reid Muser, and Ryleigh Taylor White; devoted daughter of the late Florence and Nathan I. Kobin; devoted sister of the late Rona (Jack) Rothstein; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020