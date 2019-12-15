Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond P. Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond P. Brooks Notice
On December 12, 2019, Edmond P. Brooks, beloved husband of Beverly Ann Brooks (nee Baker), devoted father of Beverly Brooks and her fiance, William Ferandes, dearest grandfather of William Zinsavage and his girlfiend, Nathalia, Heaven Ferandes and the late Lauren Zinsavage, loving brother of Ronald Brooks, William "Pat" Brooks and Thomas Brooks.

The family will receive guests on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3 - 5 & 7 -9 p.m. at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in his name to either the or the . www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -