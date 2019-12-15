|
On December 12, 2019, Edmond P. Brooks, beloved husband of Beverly Ann Brooks (nee Baker), devoted father of Beverly Brooks and her fiance, William Ferandes, dearest grandfather of William Zinsavage and his girlfiend, Nathalia, Heaven Ferandes and the late Lauren Zinsavage, loving brother of Ronald Brooks, William "Pat" Brooks and Thomas Brooks.
The family will receive guests on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3 - 5 & 7 -9 p.m. at the Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, P.A., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in his name to either the or the . www.bradleyashton.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019