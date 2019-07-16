|
On July 13, 2019, Edmund A. Bianchi passed away; Adoring husband of 47 years to Mary Pat Bianchi; Devoted and Beloved father of Dr. Kristin Bianchi; Cherished uncle of 6 nieces and nephews; Doting grandfather of 2 grandcats, Widget and Willow; He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Maria Bianchi, and by his brother, Frank Bianchi.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 10:00am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Main Church), 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Burial Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Notre Dame Preparatory School, www.notredameprep.com and/or to the Lea Marie Faraone Foundation, https://leamariefaraonefoundation.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019