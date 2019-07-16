Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Main Church)
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund A. Bianchi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund A. Bianchi Notice
On July 13, 2019, Edmund A. Bianchi passed away; Adoring husband of 47 years to Mary Pat Bianchi; Devoted and Beloved father of Dr. Kristin Bianchi; Cherished uncle of 6 nieces and nephews; Doting grandfather of 2 grandcats, Widget and Willow; He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Maria Bianchi, and by his brother, Frank Bianchi.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 10:00am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Main Church), 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Burial Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Notre Dame Preparatory School, www.notredameprep.com and/or to the Lea Marie Faraone Foundation, https://leamariefaraonefoundation.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now