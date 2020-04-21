|
|
Chris Piercy passed away on April 16th after a short illness. He was a graduate of Upsala College and Morgan State. He began his history teaching career at Dunbar Senior High School in 1964. He also taught at Calverton Junior High School, Western High, and fulfilled his dream of becoming Department Head in History at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute until retirement. He was a beloved teacher and mentor to many of his students.
Chris was a faithful and active member of First English Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired in the Village at Augsburg National Lutheran Community.
He is survived by his wife Judith Roth Piercy for fifty-five years, children: son Scott Piercy, daughter Krista Kolodziejczyk, grandchildren Kaeli, Leah, Allison, Ethan, and great grandchildren Emerie and Lincoln.
Due to the Coronavirus, services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the Resident Care Fund at Augsburg National Lutheran Community.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020