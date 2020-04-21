Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Piercy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Christian Piercy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund Christian Piercy Notice
Chris Piercy passed away on April 16th after a short illness. He was a graduate of Upsala College and Morgan State. He began his history teaching career at Dunbar Senior High School in 1964. He also taught at Calverton Junior High School, Western High, and fulfilled his dream of becoming Department Head in History at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute until retirement. He was a beloved teacher and mentor to many of his students.

Chris was a faithful and active member of First English Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired in the Village at Augsburg National Lutheran Community.

He is survived by his wife Judith Roth Piercy for fifty-five years, children: son Scott Piercy, daughter Krista Kolodziejczyk, grandchildren Kaeli, Leah, Allison, Ethan, and great grandchildren Emerie and Lincoln.

Due to the Coronavirus, services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the Resident Care Fund at Augsburg National Lutheran Community.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -