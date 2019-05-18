Home

Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Edmund Glaser
Edmund M. Glaser

On May 16, 2019, Edmund Glaser; beloved husband of the late Freda Glaser (nee Reisberg); devoted father of David (Nancy) Glaser, Jacob (Caitlin) Glaser and Miriam Glaser; dear brother of Alice (Late Larry) Weiss and the late Herbert (Muriel) Glaser; adoring grandfather of Noah Glaser, Lea Glaser and the late Sophia Glaser; loving son of the late Jacob and Selma Glaser.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 19, at 3 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Sq, New York, New York 10003. In mourning at 1 Jarretts Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, thru Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2019
