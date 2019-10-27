Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Edmund Shaw IV Notice
On October 25, 2019, at 71 years old, Edmund "Ted" Shaw IV, transitioned into rest. He is survived by beloved wife of 41 years Maria Magdalena Shaw; dear brother Patrick Shaw and wife Cindy and the late Mark Shaw. Loving Children; Kelly Harris and husband Sean, Ted Shaw and wife Beth, and Tim Shaw and wife Vera, Grandchildren; Ethan, Emily and Madison Elsasser, Sarah, Lilly and Maryanne Shaw, and beloved grandson, Edmund James Shaw.

Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment Private. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
