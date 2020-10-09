1/
Edna A. Uttenreither
On October 6, 2020, Edna A. Uttenreither; beloved wife of the late David F. Darrell and Charles Uttenreither; devoted mother of Matthew Uttenreither and wife Amy of Sussex WI; loving grandmother of John, David, Mary Katherine, Hannah, Luke and Sarah Uttenreither.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., and where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air MD 21014. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
