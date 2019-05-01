Passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at home with her family at her side on April 28, 2019. It was the date of the 73rd wedding anniversary of she and her late husband John. Cherished mom of Joan (Larry Foat) Russo, Jean Chambers and Kelly (Gary) Gray. Grandmom of Jason (Catherine) Russo and John Webb. Grandma of Lisa (Orlando) Dominguez, Ryan (Laura), Barrett (Casey), Reuben and Orlin (Rebecca) Foat. Great grandmother of Joslyn, Brianna and Jared. Grammy to Julian, Simon, Damacio, Helio, Elena, Maia, Nora and Evelyn.Preceded in death by her husband John, parents Charles and Margaret Gilbert, brother Charles Gilbert, sister Doris Keim, and grandson Brian Webb.Edna was born at home in Arbutus, Maryland in 1925. She was a woman of faith who was a member of Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc. Edna cherished her family and friends. She was playful, loving and kind. Edna loved to travel and was always meticulous about the appearance of herself and her home. Edna loved being with her family and she will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Pro Health Care Home Hospice, 2000 Pewaukee Rd., Suite C, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188. Arrangements by Pagenkopf Funeral Home, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. www.Pagenkopf.com Private family service. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2019