On July 16, 2019, Edna Sandler, after a long battle with dementia, passed away at the age of 83 in Annapolis, Maryland. Edna was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Seidman and her second husband David Sandler. She is survived by her husband James Martin, three children Richard Seidman and wife Barbara, Bruce Seidman and wife Laurie, and Stacy Seidman Greenstreet and husband Ray, and her nine grandchildren Jami, Kasey, Jordan, Garrett, Tanner, Sophie, Ryan, Seth, and Abigail.



Edna was born March 9, 1936 to parents Harry and Bessie Cramer in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and lived her life. After graduating from Forest Park High School, Edna attended Towson State University, and helped start and run a successful sales and management business, Sandler Systems. She was a loving mother to her three children and doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren. To family she was affectionately known as Enna. Edna was a dog lover who treasured the beach, collecting art, traveling with her family, and boating on the Chesapeake Bay and her favorite motto was "Live, Love, Laugh".



Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ; 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093 in her name. www.mfsdv.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019