Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Oak Crest Retirement Community Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
Edna Carlyn Holland

Edna Carlyn Holland Notice
Edna Carlyn Holland 99, passed away on June 25, 2019. She was the matriarch of her family and a longtime resident of Baltimore City, Bel Air, and the Oak Crest Retirement Community in Parkville, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Edna and Walter Albert Lynch, her husband Howard Allison Holland, her sister Shirley Doris Huber (husband Carroll), and her brother-in-law Robert Arnold Holland (wife Dorothy).

She is survived by her children Howard W. Holland (wife Toni) and Jean H. Kirkwood (husband Dennis) five married grandchildren: William, Sean, Heather, Megan and Kristin, and 12 great-grandchildren: Madison, Mikayla, Johnny, Sloane, Stella, Sawyer, Brixton, Lenox, Robbie, Jack, Forest and Sage.

A memorial service will be held at the Oak Crest Retirement Community Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234 (410) 665 2222 on July 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carlyn's name be given to the Macular Degeneration Center, The Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wilmer Development Office, Wilmer 112, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21287-9015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
