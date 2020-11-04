Edna G. Levine (nee Greenbaum), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at the age of 102. She is survived by her children, Richard (Brondie) Levine of Jerusalem, Israel, Susan (Jeffrey) Coleman of Baltimore, MD, and Jerrold (Anne) Levine of Oakland, CA, and her beloved 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Levine, and her parents, Julius and Rose Greenbaum.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Netivot Shalom of Baltimore or Ahavas Yisrael. The family will be in mourning at 3111 Hatton Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



