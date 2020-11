Edna Harrington, of Catonsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John Harrington, she is survived by her 2 sons, Rick and Terry as well as 4 grandchildren, Brigid, Michael, Suzanne and Danny. Due to the COVID restrictions services will be private.



