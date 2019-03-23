Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Kardash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Kardash

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edna Kardash Notice
On March 21, 2019 Edna Louise Kardash(nee Sawyer), age 89, devoted wife of the late Judge James Kardash; beloved mother of Jane Cook (husband late Jerry B); Frank Kardash (friend Terri); Susan Bellamy (husband David); the late Ted Kardash; James Kardash (wife Renee); and Melissa Kardash (daughter-in-law). Loving grandmother of Lindsay and the late Betsy Cook; Cyndee, Catie and Ally Kardash. Cherished great-grandmother of Travis and Ayden Cook and Ashton Kardash-Ziegler. Also survived by brothers, Robert Sawyer (wife Rose) of Fallston and William Sawyer (wife Shirley) of California, and many nieces , nephews and friends.A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Interment at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now