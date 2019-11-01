|
|
On October 30, 2019 Edna Katherine Rejzek (nee Petty) beloved wife of the late Wilbert Joseph Rejzek; dear mother of James G. Rejzek (Helen), Janet M. Springer, Joseph W. Rejzek, Jean H. Mills (Nelson), Joyce L. Bouthner (Paul), Judy E. Hafele (Stuart) and the late Mary Helen Rejzek; devoted sister of the late Thelma L. Foehrkolb, Edward and Richard Petty. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in the Oaklawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019