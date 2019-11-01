Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Edna Katherine REJZEK
On October 30, 2019 Edna Katherine Rejzek (nee Petty) beloved wife of the late Wilbert Joseph Rejzek; dear mother of James G. Rejzek (Helen), Janet M. Springer, Joseph W. Rejzek, Jean H. Mills (Nelson), Joyce L. Bouthner (Paul), Judy E. Hafele (Stuart) and the late Mary Helen Rejzek; devoted sister of the late Thelma L. Foehrkolb, Edward and Richard Petty. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in the Oaklawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
