On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Edna Irene (Newnam) Kovanda-Knoll, 83, of Odenton, beloved wife of Jerry Knoll, died at her home from cerebrovascular disease. Viewings will be held at the Donaldson's Funeral Home, 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, this Wednesday, March 6th, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be at 10 am Thursday at the Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, 1239 Murray Road, Odenton. Following the funeral service, her burial will be held at approximately 12:30 pm at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery on Lillian Holt Drive, Rossville, Baltimore County. Lunch and fellowship will follow the burial, at Nichols Bethel UMC's Manning Hall, at approximately 2 pm. Mrs. Kovanda-Knoll retired from the National Security Agency in 1997. She was a native of Baltimore, but lived in the Gambrills/Odenton area for over 40 years. She was a member and constant volunteer for many decades at the Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she loved sewing, going out with her friends and watching romantic movies.Mrs. Kovanda-Knoll is survived by her husband of 13 years, Mr. Jerry Knoll. As a result of her two marriages, she is survived by Beth (Kovanda) and Dennis Ward, Frank and Heather Kovanda Jr., Tom and Kori Kovanda, Travis and Sarah Knoll, Greg and Vanessa Knoll, Colby and Jessica Knoll; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Kovanda, Sr., in 1982, and by her daughter Mary Barbara (Barbie) Kovanda-Cashman in 1992.Memorial contributions in honor of the life of Edna Irene Kovanda-Knoll may be made to the Nichols-Bethel United Methodist Church, 1239 Murray Road, Odenton, MD, 21113.