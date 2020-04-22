|
|
Logsdon, on April 21, 2020, Edna Rose (nee Irmscher), wife of the late Joseph Logsdon, Sr.; mother of Joseph Logsdon, Jr. (Leslie), Ronald Logsdon (Theresa), David Logsdon (Debbie), Tina Fowler (Larry), and Timothy Logsdon (Donna); mother-in-law of Patti Besecker and Evelyn Burdick; sister of Joann Fowler and Carolyn Karphage. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD 21102. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. www.myersdurborawfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020