Edna "Claire" Tillette

Edna "Claire" Tillette Notice
Edna "Claire" Tillette died on February 24, 2019 at Glen Meadows Retirement Community. Born in Baltimore on Nov. 17, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Clara Tillette. Survivors include a brother, Robert Tillette, and many nieces and nephews. A sister, Dolores Gaphardt Clayton, predeceased her. She served as a nun in The School Sisters of Notre Dame for many years until needed as a caregiver for her mother and later, her sister. Employment also included Balto. City Schools as a guidance counselor. Catholic funeral services are pending.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
