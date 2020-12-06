Ednah Roberts McCracken, 92, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Henry Edward Spamer and Emily Gerow Barnard Spamer.
She was a registered nurse for over 41 years, having served in the US Navy and for the Greater Baltimore Medical Center until she retired in the late 1980's. The love of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. Following retirement, she moved to Salisbury living at Pine Bluff Village and the John B. Parsons Home.
Ednah is survived by her four children, Sarah Jane Kane (Thomas) of Virginia Beach, VA, Martha Jo McCracken (Russell) of Towson, Kenneth Martin McCracken (Rachael) of Baltimore, and Clyde Medford McCracken of Martinsburg, WV; five grandchildren, Bridget M Keyser (Jesse) of Baltimore, Gwynn P Livingston (Sam) of Jacksonville, FL, Meghan A Springmeyer (Tristan) of Raleigh, NC, Madeline L Collins (Pat) and Emily N West, both of Virginia Beach, VA; ten great grandchildren, Joshua, Audrey, Jak, Elizabeth, and Russell Keyser of Baltimore, Evie and Margaret Livingston, of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas and Rowen Springmeyer, of Raleigh, NC, and Myla Collins of Virginia Beach, VA; and a nephew, Larry Matthews.
In addition to her parents, Ednah was also preceded in death by a brother, Alfred B Spamer; a sister, Helen McNew Spamer Matthews; and a great grandchild, Scarlet Keyser.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021 at Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Activities Director, John B. Parsons Home, 300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury, MD 21801 and or Greater Baltimore Medical Center NICU.
