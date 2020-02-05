Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McClaskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. "Mack" McClaskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. "Mack" McClaskey Notice
On January 31, 2020 Edward "Mack" A. McClaskey passed away. He is survived by his wife Gloria A. Mack (nee Smith); devoted father of Mark McClaskey and his wife Amy, Michael McClaskey and his wife Alma, Connie Mitchum and her late husband Randall, Christopher McClaskey and his wife Rita and the late David McClaskey; dear brother of Larry McClaskey and his wife Roberta, Steven McClaskey and his wife Marcia and sister, Patricia Cooch; cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren; cherished great-grandfather to 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Judith Joyce. Mack had a lot of close friends. He was a long term member of Essex Post American Legion.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday February 7th, 2020 at 8 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -