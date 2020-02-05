|
On January 31, 2020 Edward "Mack" A. McClaskey passed away. He is survived by his wife Gloria A. Mack (nee Smith); devoted father of Mark McClaskey and his wife Amy, Michael McClaskey and his wife Alma, Connie Mitchum and her late husband Randall, Christopher McClaskey and his wife Rita and the late David McClaskey; dear brother of Larry McClaskey and his wife Roberta, Steven McClaskey and his wife Marcia and sister, Patricia Cooch; cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren; cherished great-grandfather to 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Judith Joyce. Mack had a lot of close friends. He was a long term member of Essex Post American Legion.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday February 7th, 2020 at 8 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020