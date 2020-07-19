1/
Edward A. Ratajczak
On July 17, 2020, Edward A. Ratajczak; beloved husband of Rose Ratajczak; devoted father of Cathy M. Jancuk and husband Jack, Frederick, and James Ratajczak; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 3-5 pm. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edward's name to Gilchrist Hospice. Attention Development, 11311 McCormick road, Suite 350, Hunt valley, Md. 21031. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
