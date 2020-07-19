On July 17, 2020, Edward A. Ratajczak; beloved husband of Rose Ratajczak; devoted father of Cathy M. Jancuk and husband Jack, Frederick, and James Ratajczak; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Edward's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 3-5 pm. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edward's name to Gilchrist Hospice. Attention Development, 11311 McCormick road, Suite 350, Hunt valley, Md. 21031. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com