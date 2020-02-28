|
|
On February 26th 2020 Edward B Brutzman of Easton, MD, formally of Towson, MD passed with his daughters by his side and his forever love and wife, Patricia near by. They shared 68 years of marriage. The Brutzman's resided on Morningside Drive and were members of Immaculate Conception Church. Mr Brutzman was a proud 1st Division Marine Corporal who served in WWII on Okinawa and in China from 1944-1946. Ooorah! Edward was a member of the Friendly Sons of St Patrick in Baltimore, past President of the Maryland Chemical Association and most recently, the newest member of the VFW Post 5118 in Easton. Edward worked for the Allied Chemical Company, Maryland Chemical and retired from Jungbunzlarer Chemical. He was a beloved and devoted father to Mary Jane Brutzman, Beth Curran (Peter), Sarah Brutzman (Jim), Margaret Collins (Richard), Barbara Ebert (Henry) and Ann Tolerico . He was also a loving and thoughtful Grandfather to Blair, Christopher, Brian, Pete, Will, Jenia, Patrick, Ryan, Given, Aby, Courtney, Claire and Riley and 7 Great Grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his brother Donald E. Brutzman of Orange, NJ. Condolences can be mailed to Barbara Brutzman 23751 Mt Pleasant Landing Circle St Michaels, MD. 21663. Private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020