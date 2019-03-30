Edward B. Mosle (Ted) of Cockeysville, MD passed away on March 26, 2019. Mr. Mosle, age 55, had worked as a teacher at Baltimore City College and The Knox School in Saint James, New York. Students and administrators appreciated him as thoughtful and dedicated teacher in and out of the classroom. Ted also served honorably as a Lieutenant combat veteran on the USS Midway in Desert Storm I.Ted was passionate about U.S. history and current politics; volunteering for the local election board and knocking on doors in federal elections in Maryland and Pennsylvania. This past year, the election board leadership recognized his knowledge and diligence as an Election Day volunteer.He earned an M.A. in teaching from College of Notre Dame in MD, a B.A. in history from Yale University in CT and was valedictorian from Trinity-Pawling School in NY. He is survived by his mother Fay, brother William (Chip) and his wife Jenn, sister Anne and her husband Jim, nieces Samantha, Katelyn and Elliot, and nephew Jasper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ted's alma mater; The Trinity-Pawling School Fund, https://www.trinitypawling.org/giving. Burial services will be immediate family only. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary