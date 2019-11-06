|
|
Edward B. Rybczynski, Esq.
Died November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, MD
Born August 9, 1930 in Baltimore, MD to Florian and Bertha (nee Aleksandrowicz)
Edward grew up in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood, attended St. Casimir's Church and elementary school, and graduated high school from City College in Baltimore. He attended Baltimore Junior College before earning a law degree at the University of Baltimore Law School.
Upon graduation, Edward served honorably in the US Army as a Supply Sergeant from 1950 – 1953. After his discharge, he practiced law in east Baltimore for 54 years.
On October 10, 1954 he married Eleanore Nowak at Holy Rosary Church who was the love of his life! Through his career, he also served as a volunteer on multiple boards which included the Katyn Memorial, Polish Heritage Association, Holy Rosary Church, Back River Neck Association, Hart-Miller Island Oversight Committee, and Catholic War Veterans.
He was elected/appointed as a Baltimore City Magistrate, a Delegate for the Maryland Constitutional Convention, the Baltimore City Liquor Board and as a Judge for the City of Baltimore Orphans Court.
Edward was also an avid gardener and sailor in his leisure time; but spending time with his grandchildren at their shore home in Baltimore County was one of his greatest pleasures.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanore (nee Nowak) and their ten children - son Paul and wife Sara, daughter Carol Dieter and husband David, son Thomas and wife Mary Veronica, daughter Mary Ellen Menendez and husband James, son Philip and wife Clare, daughter Janet Tomas and husband Louis, son
Robert and wife Suzanne, son Mark and wife Tina, son John and wife Irma, son David and wife Rachel. Survived by 22 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Rosalie Dietz and her husband Donald, sisters-in-law Betty Kuessner and Joanne Gregory, brother-in-law Albert Poremski and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by brother Adam and wife Genevieve, brother Melvin and wife Lillian, sister Helen and husband George, brother John, sister Anna, brother Edmund, and sister Victoria. Also predeceased by daughter-in-law Julie, and brothers-in-law Frank Nowak and Ronald Kuessner.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to the Katyn Memorial Foundation at www.katynbaltimore.org
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A. 1201 Dundalk Ave. on Thursday, November 7 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church on Friday, November 8 at 10am. Interment is at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019