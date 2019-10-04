Home

Edward Bernard FIELDS Jr.

Edward Bernard FIELDS Jr. Notice
On October 2, 2019 Edward Bernard Fields Jr. beloved husband of the late Nancy Waller Fields; dear father of Edward III, Michael and Thomas Fields; step-father of Amy Verzi, Cynthia Scarborough and the late Larry Aye; devoted brother of Katherine Holbrook. Also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cockeysville 101 Church La. Cockeysville, MD 21030. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Joseph Cockeysville. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
