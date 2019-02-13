|
Retired Master Sergeant Edward Bernard Kegan, Jr., 69 years old, passed away on February 4th in Southern Maryland Hospital Clinton, Maryland. He was surrounded by his family and friends during his last days. A native to Maryland, born March 16th 1949. He is survived by his loving wife Adolfa Kegan, two children, Autumn Jordan and Edward Bernard Kegan III. Son in-law Ronnie Jordan, daughter in-law Yadira Magana del Carmen. Grandchildren: Cody and Leilani Jordan and Ethan Defries. Edward is also survived by his father Edward Bernard Kegan, Sr, brother Gary Kegan, sister Marilyn Kegan, sister in-law Kazuyo Kegan, nephew Alex Kegan and niece Hannah Kegan. Edward Bernard Kegan served in the United States Air Force for 40 years. Viewing will be in Huntt Funeral Home located at 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf Maryland on Friday February 15, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:30 am, service will be at 11:30 am -12:30 pm. He will be laid to rest at Maryland Veterans Cemetery located in Cheltenham, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019