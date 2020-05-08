Edward Clarence Dolan, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD ,passed away on May 3, 2020. He was 88.
Mr. Dolan was born in Emmorton, Maryland, to Edward Clarence Dolan, Sr., and Ella Rebecca Stevens Dolan. He was the devoted companion of 56 years to Helen Cornett, father of Cheron Smith (Smitty), Michael Cornett (Joyce), and Donna Hullett (Steve), and the late David Simmons (Gail), Bonnie Morrison (Jerry). Mr. Dolan was a "Special Pop" to Randy Cornett. He is also survived by several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Mary Dolan Wright, Shirley Soccomen, and the late Ida Syster, Nellie Nowaselski, Ruth Wright, John Dolan, Robert Dolan, and James Dolan. Mr. Dolan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dolan was an avid fisherman. He loved gardening and working on cars.
A service will be held on a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.