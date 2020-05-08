Edward C. Dolan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Clarence Dolan, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD ,passed away on May 3, 2020. He was 88.

Mr. Dolan was born in Emmorton, Maryland, to Edward Clarence Dolan, Sr., and Ella Rebecca Stevens Dolan. He was the devoted companion of 56 years to Helen Cornett, father of Cheron Smith (Smitty), Michael Cornett (Joyce), and Donna Hullett (Steve), and the late David Simmons (Gail), Bonnie Morrison (Jerry). Mr. Dolan was a "Special Pop" to Randy Cornett. He is also survived by several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Mary Dolan Wright, Shirley Soccomen, and the late Ida Syster, Nellie Nowaselski, Ruth Wright, John Dolan, Robert Dolan, and James Dolan. Mr. Dolan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Dolan was an avid fisherman. He loved gardening and working on cars.

A service will be held on a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved