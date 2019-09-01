|
On August 24, 2019 Edward Lamberton Clapp beloved husband of the late Jeanne Gatewood Clapp; devoted brother of Elizabeth Clapp Champlin (George) and Jonathan Roger Clapp (Barbara, nee Barrett); dear uncle of Rick Searle, Joann Albertini, John Champlin, Catherine and Brittany Clapp.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4-7 PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to The Odyssey School or House of Ruth, Baltimore Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019