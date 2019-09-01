Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Edward Clapp Notice
On August 24, 2019 Edward Lamberton Clapp beloved husband of the late Jeanne Gatewood Clapp; devoted brother of Elizabeth Clapp Champlin (George) and Jonathan Roger Clapp (Barbara, nee Barrett); dear uncle of Rick Searle, Joann Albertini, John Champlin, Catherine and Brittany Clapp.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4-7 PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to The Odyssey School or House of Ruth, Baltimore Inc.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
