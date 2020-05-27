Edward Clarke
On May 23, 2020, Edward Anthony Clarke, beloved husband of Donnie Lee E. Clarke (nee Hastings); devoted father of Michael Clarke, Matthew Clarke and his wife Allison, and Robert Clarke and his wife Katelyn; loving grandfather of Benjamin, Zachary, Alexzander, Isabella, and Jacob Clarke; cherished brother of Barbara Reed, Geraldine Krottee, and the late James Clarke.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839 or tafcares.org/donors/donate/

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
